Advertisement

UNH poll shows shift from Republican voters

A new poll out of New Hampshire finds that Former President Donald Trump may not be as popular as before.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new poll out of New Hampshire finds that former President Donald Trump may not be as popular as before.

The poll by the University of New Hampshire found the Granite State supports Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by 39% for the Republican Presidential Primary. Trump is at 37%. In third was former Vice President Mike Pence at 9%.

This is a major change from October when the UNH poll showed Trump with 43% and DeSantis at 18%.

It’s important to note this is just one poll and that if you look at polling done in the broader Republican White House race, Trump still leads.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Colchester Wednesday morning.
Woman killed in Colchester crash
A Hardwick man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an...
Dashcam video captures Vt. troopers’ excavator assault
Vt. man killed when vehicle plunges into Connecticut River in NH
Vt. man killed when vehicle plunges into Connecticut River in NH
It appears a pilot escaped life-threatening injuries after crashing his plane into the...
Pilot injured when small plane crashes into Connecticut River
St. Johnsbury Police say they arrested a driver who hit a pedestrian and took off Tuesday.
Pedestrian injured in St. Johnsbury hit-and-run

Latest News

Defoliation from spongy moth caterpillars
Defoliated trees from the spongy moth will soon re-foliate
UNH poll shows change in the Republican vote
UNH poll shows change in the Republican vote
Spongy moth caterpillar impact on Vermont’s trees
Spongy moth caterpillar impact on Vermont’s trees
Plans for a new gunsmith business in Rutland are on hold, as the owner removed his zoning...
Proposed Rutland gunsmith shop comes to a halt after community backlash