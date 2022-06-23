UNH poll shows shift from Republican voters

CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new poll out of New Hampshire finds that former President Donald Trump may not be as popular as before.

The poll by the University of New Hampshire found the Granite State supports Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by 39% for the Republican Presidential Primary. Trump is at 37%. In third was former Vice President Mike Pence at 9%.

This is a major change from October when the UNH poll showed Trump with 43% and DeSantis at 18%.

It’s important to note this is just one poll and that if you look at polling done in the broader Republican White House race, Trump still leads.

