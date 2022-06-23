Advertisement

Vermont man was piloting plane that crashed in New Hampshire

Police say the man flying the plane that crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire on Wednesday was an experienced pilot from Vermont.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say the man flying the plane that crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire on Wednesday was an experienced pilot from Vermont.

Charlestown police say George Tucker, 27, of Ludlow, Vermont, was flying the single-engine prop plane when it went down in Charlestown at about 10 a.m. They say Tucker is an experienced pilot.

Just before the crash, Tucker reported a mechanical malfunction with the engine that made him lose altitude. As he traveled south over the river, he hit some high-tension power lines and the plane went down.

Tucker had taken off from the Hartness Airport in Springfield, Vermont, about 35 minutes before the crash in the 1952 PA–18 Alpha bush-style plane.

The plane went down near the Lower Landing boat ramp in Charlestown. It was about 200 yards offshore in the middle of the river.

Tucker, who was the only person on board, was able to swim toward rescuers on shore who helped him get out of the river. He was then taken to the hospital. We don’t know the extent of his injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been called to investigate the crash.

