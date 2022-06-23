BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain showers will linger into the early morning Friday, but skies will clear out by the afternoon for a very nice end to the work week. Friday will start out with morning clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, but warm up into the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It’s shaping up to be a hot and humid weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dewpoints will be rising into the low to mid 60s as well, so it will be feeling much more summer-like than it did last weekend. The heat and humidity continue into Sunday as well. Highs will be near 90 with a few clouds returning late in the day.

We’ll see showers developing on Sunday night and continue into Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll get a break from the steamy summer weather with more seasonable conditions ahead through the middle of the week. Skies will be partly sunny for Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.