BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Since summer officially began on Tuesday morning, it just has not felt or looked very much like summer. That is about to change, but not quite yet. We still have one more day of relatively cool & showery weather to get through before “real” summer weather finally gets in here.

A stalled-out frontal boundary has been bringing pouring rain & a few thunderstorms over NY. That front will finally start to be on the move as we go through the day. As it moves eastward, the accompanying showers will move into the northern Champlain Valley in the morning hours and continuing into the afternoon & evening. But as it moves through, the frontal boundary will be breaking up, so the showers will be more scattered in nature.

As the system scoots off to our east overnight, there may be a few, lingering showers overnight and into the wee hours of Friday. Then the rest of Friday will feature increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures, climbing up near 80° for a high.

It will be downright hot & humid over the weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend, but clouds will be on the increase late in the day as a frontal system moves in from the Midwest. That front will bring another round of showers & thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning. Then it will clear out and stay that way through mid-week with temperatures close to normal (normal high for Burlington is now 80°).

Take MAX Advantage of the summer weather over the weekend! -Gary

