Bolton man hospitalized following stabbing

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bolton man is in the hospital following a reported stabbing.

Vermont State Police say it happened last Thursday around 9:45 p.m. near Country Club Drive in Bolton.

Troopers say they responded to a reported road-rage incident that started in the town of Jericho.

We’re told 20-year-old William Mercer stabbed 38-year-old Travis McGrath several times in the abdomen and torso.

McGrath was sent to the hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say he remains hospitalized, but his condition is reported to be stable.

Mercer will be formally charged Tuesday. The violation includes Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Negligent Operation.

