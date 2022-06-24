Advertisement

Early voting for Vt. primary underway

Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Early voting began Friday for Vermont’s August 9th primary elections.

Unlike 2020, election officials are not sending out universal mail-in ballots, but they are sending out postcards to all registered voters giving instructions on how to request an early or absentee ballot.

When voters request one, they will receive three ballots -- one for each major party. They should only fill out and return only one ballot through the mail or at the polls on August 9th.

Secretary of State Jim Condos, D-Vt. says Vermont’s election administration has been ranked number one in the country. “We’re pretty proud of that and it’s something that lets Vermonters know that our elections are safe secure and accurate,” he said. Condos recommends if you’re mailing your ballot, send it out at least a week ahead of time.

Vermont saw record turnout in the 2020 primary election when ballots were mailed to all registered voters.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

