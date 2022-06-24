Have you seen Pebbles? SBPD looking for dog thieves

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are looking for thieves suspected of swiping a pregnant dog outside a South Burlington pet store.

It happened earlier this month at the Petco on Williston Rd. South Burlington Police say a woman claimed her dog Pebbles was swiped the evening of June 2 while she shopped inside. The one-year-old pitbull mix was expected to have puppies any day.

Police are seeking two white females with blonde hair, between 40 and 50 years of age, who may have information on Pebbles. They were last seen driving a dark grey or red sedan.

