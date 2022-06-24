North Springfield manufacturer to close plant, layoff 80 workers

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A North Springfield manufacturing business has announced it is closing and laying off dozens of workers.

Jeld-Wen, a North Carolina company, makes windows and doors and has two plants in Vermont -- North Springfield and Ludlow. The company says it’s closing the North Springfield facility and laying of 80 people now and another ten down the road. Those workers are getting severance packages.

Company officials say they are consolidating operations and that the Ludlow plant will continue to employ upwards of 100 workers.

Reporter Adam Sullivan will have more on the plant closure tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.