North Springfield manufacturer to close plant, layoff 80 workers

Jeld-Wen, a North Carolina company that makes windows and doors, plans to close its North Springfield plant.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A North Springfield manufacturing business has announced it is closing and laying off dozens of workers.

Jeld-Wen, a North Carolina company, makes windows and doors and has two plants in Vermont -- North Springfield and Ludlow. The company says it’s closing the North Springfield facility and laying of 80 people now and another ten down the road. Those workers are getting severance packages.

Company officials say they are consolidating operations and that the Ludlow plant will continue to employ upwards of 100 workers.

Reporter Adam Sullivan will have more on the plant closure tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4.

