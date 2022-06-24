Advertisement

Rental crisis driving up cost on mobile homes

Experts say on a percentage basis, mobile home costs have gone up even more than the broader...
Experts say on a percentage basis, mobile home costs have gone up even more than the broader housing market.(NBC15)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s no secret that inflation and skyrocketing home prices have pushed rents higher.

What’s not being told is the impact it’s having on what many see as the only affordable form of housing left, which are mobile homes.

Roughly 20 million Americans live in mobile homes, which makes up about 6% of all U.S. residences.

But high demand, low supply, and a jump in corporate ownership have increased the cost, leaving many low-income Americans with no alternatives.

On a percentage basis, mobile home costs have gone up even more than the broader housing market.

According to the Washington Post, average new home prices grew by 22% since the start of the pandemic.

Over that same period, mobile home prices have jumped almost 50%.

Washing Post also reports mobile home rent prices are doubling and even tripling in some areas.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pair of strangers tried to get a teen walking in South Burlington to get inside...
Police investigating suspicious incident in South Burlington
Police say a woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Colchester Wednesday morning.
Woman killed in Colchester crash
A Hardwick man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an...
Dashcam video captures Vt. troopers’ excavator assault
Plans for a new gunsmith business in Rutland are on hold, as the owner removed his zoning...
Proposed Rutland gunsmith shop comes to a halt after community backlash
The Colchester Police Department is investigating shots fired Wednesday night
Police investigate shots fired in Colchester

Latest News

FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Setting gridlock aside, Congress set to OK gun violence bill
Jan. 6 panel ask Rosen on Trump's attempt to seize voting machines
Jan. 6 panel ask Rosen on Trump's attempt to seize voting machines
Gun reform talks take a weekend break as more mass shootings erupt.
States brace for fight over gun laws after high court ruling