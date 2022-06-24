Advertisement

St. Johnsbury’s kicks off ‘Final Fridays’ season

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A fun summer event has taken over downtown St. Johnsbury. ‘Final Fridays’ kicked off Friday night and will return on the final Friday of every month this summer.

Railroad Street was shut down and people are invited to come downtown for free music, art, and food.

Many shops are holding special sales, there’s art decorating downtown, and there’s even free gelato.

Music kicks off at 7 p.m. with Zach Nugent performing on a big stage downtown.

The event is put on by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce and Catamount Arts. Our Elissa Borden spoke with the chamber’s Gillian Sewake about the happenings taking place tonight and in July and August.

