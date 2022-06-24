VINS working on new songbird enclosure

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - A walk-through songbird enclosure is under construction right now at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee.

VINS used to have one but it was very small and the birds were hard to see. The new structure is 15 to 20 times bigger in order to give visitors an immersive experience.

“It will house injured songbirds who cannot go back into the wild, so they can live here. People can walk through and see them interacting in kind of as natural of a setting as we can make,” said VINS’ Chris Collier.

Some of the birds inside will be waxwings, titmice, sparrows, and robins.

They’re not sure when it will open though because of the risk of bird flu being brought in inadvertently by visitors.

Related Stories:

Bird flu limits Vt. wildlife rehabilitators

VINS celebrates a half-century

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.