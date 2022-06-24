Vt. officials: GOP candidate violated financial disclosure law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont elections officials say a GOP candidate running for lieutenant governor appears to be breaking election law. Under a 2017 state law, candidates seeking statewide office are required to disclose their income, but they say Rutland’s Greg Thayer appears to be in violation of that law.

Vermont law requires statewide candidates to file their most recent 1040 IRS form. Officials say Greg Thayer, a self-employed accountant running in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, turned in his 1040 earlier this month but with his income redacted, a violation of state law.

Reporter Calvin Cutler: Do you plan on filing a new 1040?

Greg Thayer: We have not made that decision yet. A lot’s been going on, and some stuff over that some things we had heard and things we were trying to figure out.

Thayer says he’s been dealing with a death in the family and that he was told his financial disclosure redactions were ok when he submitted them. “I had received some advice that I could redact and maybe in hindsight that was bad advice,” he said. Thayer adds that he is looking at complying with the law.

Candidates can redact their signature, Social Security number, and their dependents’ information. The state law does not carry any penalties or fines.

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, D-Vt., says the law is aimed at transparency. “It’s what are the financial influences or potential conflicts that their role in this public office might create?” he said. Condos says the law needs to go further, including giving it teeth.

Vermont lawmakers passed a statewide code of ethics this past year. Rich Clark, a political science professor at Castleton University, says ethics laws are foundational to building trust in government. “without a large degree of trust, the economy and the political machines tend to grind to a halt.,” he said. Clark says from the nation’s founding, some Americans have had a skepticism of government. “But it’s when that skepticism turns to cynicism, then the whole thing tends to fall apart.”

Thayer agrees that transparency is important and insists he does not have any conflicts but he says that Vermont needs to focus on issues of housing, the economy, energy, and schools. “There’s a lot of things that we need to do and that’s not on the priority list. The priority list is about -- for the people,” he said.

