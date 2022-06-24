Will New Hampshire remain the first in the nation to vote?

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Leaders from several are making their cases this week over who should vote first during the nation’s Presidential Primary.

Right now, New Hampshire goes first, but 17 states are trying to bump the Granite State.

Leaders are making their cases to the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee in Washington, D.C.

Andrew Smith, a University of New Hampshire political science professor, says New Hampshire going first is a matter of law. “By New Hampshire law, the Secretary of State is mandated to keep the New Hampshire Primary at least one week ahead of any similar contest, and since that time, since 1976 when that law was past, the Secretary of State of New Hampshire has kept New Hampshire ahead of every other state, so regardless of what the Democratic Party says, New Hampshire is required by law to have the first primary in the nation,” he said.

Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, along other party leaders, appeared before the committee vying for New Hampshire to keep its top spot.

A new voting calendar is expected to be announced by mid-July, which will then have to be voted on by the full DNC.

