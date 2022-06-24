BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hot and humid weather will be heading our way for the weekend. After a week of cool and cloudy weather, temperatures will be warming up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Dewpoints will be on the rise as well as things get a bit more muggy. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with just a few clouds returning by late in the day Sunday.

A cold front will come through late Sunday night with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms through the start of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. It will be a nice stretch of weather through the middle of the week as well. We’ll see partly sunny skies from Tuesday to Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It looks like a mainly dry week ahead next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms holding off until Friday and Saturday. Temperatures remain summer-like with highs in the low to mid 80s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.