BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We have been waiting for some “real” summer weather to get in here ever since summer officially started last Tuesday morning. It has been cloudy & cool, wet & windy. But all that will change today as we transition away from that unsettled weather pattern and towards sunny, hot, and more humid weather. Morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine this afternoon, and that will warm us up into the upper 70s and low 80s.

The first weekend of summer will feel like it is the middle of summer. Temperatures will be getting up into the mid-to-upper 80s, and it will be turning more humid, too.

We have a good shot at breaking the 90 degree mark on Sunday for the first time this year.

Then a cold front will swing through on Sunday night into Monday morning, accompanied by showers & thunderstorms. It will clear out later on Monday, but it will also cool back down into the 70s for highs. Humidity will be dropping, too.

It will stay dry with partly cloudy skies through most of next week, with temperatures slowly rising back into the low 80s again as we go through the week.

Have a great weekend and try to take MAX Advantage of that prime summer weather! -Gary

