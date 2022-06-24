Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest weather forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We have been waiting for some “real” summer weather to get in here ever since summer officially started last Tuesday morning. It has been cloudy & cool, wet & windy. But all that will change today as we transition away from that unsettled weather pattern and towards sunny, hot, and more humid weather. Morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine this afternoon, and that will warm us up into the upper 70s and low 80s.

The first weekend of summer will feel like it is the middle of summer. Temperatures will be getting up into the mid-to-upper 80s, and it will be turning more humid, too.

We have a good shot at breaking the 90 degree mark on Sunday for the first time this year.

Then a cold front will swing through on Sunday night into Monday morning, accompanied by showers & thunderstorms. It will clear out later on Monday, but it will also cool back down into the 70s for highs. Humidity will be dropping, too.

It will stay dry with partly cloudy skies through most of next week, with temperatures slowly rising back into the low 80s again as we go through the week.

Have a great weekend and try to take MAX Advantage of that prime summer weather! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pair of strangers tried to get a teen walking in South Burlington to get inside...
Police investigating suspicious incident in South Burlington
Police say a woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Colchester Wednesday morning.
Woman killed in Colchester crash
A Hardwick man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an...
Dashcam video captures Vt. troopers’ excavator assault
Plans for a new gunsmith business in Rutland are on hold, as the owner removed his zoning...
Proposed Rutland gunsmith shop comes to a halt after community backlash
The Colchester Police Department is investigating shots fired Wednesday night
Police investigate shots fired in Colchester

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
WCAX Max Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast