Bethel celebrates Pride Prom

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - June is Pride month, an annual celebration highlighting the LGBTQ+ community.

The town of Bethel is celebrating hosting five events to celebrate. Friday, they kicked with pride prom.

This year’s theme is Bethel in Bloom-- flowers galore.

Event organizers noticed the community was lacking support for the LGBTQ+ youth -- so they asked a young person what they would like to see.

And pride prom was the answer. They say they didn’t get to go to their prom as who they are because they were forced to go as someone else or didn’t go at all.

