Burlington man dies in car crash

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man is dead after crashing his truck into a tree Friday evening.

Vermont state police say it happened on 189 westbound in South Burlington just before 6:30 p.m.

The truck crashed into the fence separating the highway from the bike path.

Police say the driver was 73 year old, Harry Clark. He was sent to the UVM Medical Center where he later died.

