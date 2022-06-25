Advertisement

Burlington man dies in car crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man is dead after crashing his truck into a tree Friday evening.

Vermont state police say it happened on 189 westbound in South Burlington just before 6:30 p.m.

The truck crashed into the fence separating the highway from the bike path.

Police say the driver was 73 year old, Harry Clark. He was sent to the UVM Medical Center where he later died.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pair of strangers tried to get a teen walking in South Burlington to get inside...
Police investigating suspicious incident in South Burlington
Bolton man hospitalized following stabbing
Jessica Devoid is recovering after she says she was attacked by a coyote behind her Panton home...
Panton woman attacked by coyote
Mark BBQ in Essex Junction
Essex Junction business opens the door for second chances
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Latest News

Examining Vt. open meeting laws
Montpelier City Council denies Open Meeting Law violation
Donahue wins second Late Model Features race of the season
The Bethel community comes together for pride prom
Bethel celebrates Pride Prom
Pride Prom
Bethel celebrates Pride Prom