Fort Ticonderoga prepares for America’s birthday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fort Ticonderoga is ready to party like it’s 1776.

The fort known for its roots in the revolution is already planning for America’s 250th birthday celebration. The big bash isn’t for another six years, but the wheels are in motion to prepare. Part of the display will be one of the largest revolutionary era weapons displays, and they plan to build a museum to hold the hardware

Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO, Beth Hill, says the fort has a unique way it plans to tell its story

“Year by year approach to our epic history. We are creating what were called ‘Real Time Revolution’,” Hill said. “So, we will start the story arch in 1774 and carry that forward through the years of the 250th commemorative period and bring it to life through dramatic daily programming, signature events, through major exhibitions.”

The fort plans to partner with the State of Vermont, New York, and national partners for its celebration.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.