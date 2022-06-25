Hundreds of Vermonters take to Milton’s Town Yard Sale Day

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Spring cleaning leads to summer selling.

In Milton, hundreds of Vermonters enjoyed a town-wide yard sale.

One Vermonter’s trash is another Vermonter’s treasure.

“I have so much stuff I can’t wait to get rid of,” said Pam Blair of Milton, who opened her garage to sell Saturday.

“Today we found some nice bikes they’re like brand new for free,” said Janice Paradise of Swanton, a customer.

17 different yard sales at 17 different properties, where hundreds of Vermonters spent the day poking around for items.

“You never know what you’re going to find,” said customer Danielle Valyou of Milton.

Some headed to yard sale day with a plan.

“We both teach preschool and there’s a lot of find here,” said Valyou.

“We’ll be in and out of the truck all day. We brought drinks in the cooler and snacks,” said Linda Greemia, a customer from Swanton.

Others let the day surprise them.

“A lot of deals great deals,” said Paradise.

For those doing the selling, traffic is steady and Vermonters are hungry for bargains.

“We got everything we got Knick knacks we got stuffed animals we got lots of toys we got puzzles -- you name it, we got it,” said Blair. “Everything from a quarter and the most expensive is probably 5 dollars.”

“My husband sold some comic books and got a pretty good deal on them,” said Carla Wegner, who hosted a yard sale.

This is the first year the town allowed folks to reserve space on Bombardier Park West - perfect for those who live on a busy road.

“I’ve been having a hard time dropping things off at Goodwill and Restore because everyone is so overloaded so I thought, have a yard sale,” said yard sale host Erin Rock-Ballard.

The folks in Milton say while they enjoy shopping around and buying new things, having a town yard sale day is also a sign of a strong community.

“It connects everybody,” said Valyou.

“We have a great community, it’s really a big community too and everyone even from other communities come to Milton,” said Wegner.

As summer kicks off, some Vermonters are entering summer clutter free -- while others have added new treasures to their home.

