Rally for Ukraine held Saturday in the Queen City

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the war in Ukraine continues to rage on, Vermonters are reminding one another to continue to stay involved. Saturday, on Church Street, dozens of Vermonters rallied, marched and raised flags and funds standing with Ukraine.

Ukrainian American Vermonters share their experience being so far from loved ones and hearing about the terror of the war, and shared their culture by way of food and music at the top of the street in Burlington.

“The society we live in today we should be focused on solving global world problems. No one should be afraid to die, should be fearful of their lives. no one should be afraid that their lives ones will be killed in an explosion just because another country is proclaiming it’s an empire,” said Yuliya Gulenko Rudick of Vermont Stands with Ukraine.

Rally goers showed their solidarity by wearing Ukrainian colors and bringing flags and helped by donating to the World Central Kitchen, which is a U.S. based nonprofit that serves as the largest food relief charity in Ukraine.

