Reactions from police and visitors after Vt. State House vandalized

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont state house was vandalized in an apparent reaction to abortion rights.

“They’re estimating an excess of $25,000 dollars of repairs,” Said Matthew Romei, the Capitol City Police Chief, “it was a lot of damage. 7 windows have been broken, that go into the senate committee rooms and then there was a message spray painted on the front portico right outside of the front doors.”

The vandalism came in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, which removed the constitutional right to abortion. But law enforcement say they believe the demonstration was unnecessary.

“The opinion that was released yesterday (Friday June 24) changed nothing in the state of Vermont and I’m really disappointed that someone did this kind of damage,” said Romei.

People visiting the State House today shared a similar sentiment.

“It’s kind of disheartening to see a little bit because Vermont has one of the most progressive governments out here and roe v wade was personally a pretty tremendous decision and it has a lot of consequences but it’s not Vermont that’s doing it if anything they should direct it towards the federal government instead and not the state house,” said Shing Lin a visitor from Syracuse.

But they also believe they see the message the vandals were attempting to portray.

“I’m sure the people who did it have their reasons and passions trying to speak out... it’s sad to see but I guess the silver lining is that at least you can tell people care,” said Willy Chen, another state hose visitor.

But when it comes to the exact reasoning behind the vandalism, police say the only answer they’ve been able to come up with so far is anger.

“I guess when it comes down to it people are angry, and it isn’t just over this topic, we see that in the undercurrent right now in society. people are angry and they’re angry about a variety of things and this just happened to be the topic of the day,” said Romei

And police say they have not yet identified the people responsible for the vandalism; but they do say they will pursue charges against them when found.

