Vt. State House vandalized following SCOTUS abortion ruling

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - According to Capitol City Police, shortly after 2:00 a.m., an unknown person or persons vandalized the Vermont State House, breaking seven windows across the front of the building.

Police say vandals also wrote, “If abortions aren’t safe you’re not either,” in spray paint on the front portico of the State House.

They report that the damage is estimated in excess of $25,000.

The Vermont State House was expected to open today beginning the Summer Tour Schedule. However, the State House will remain closed to facilitate emergency repairs and clean up.

Police say the State House will reopen Monday morning at 7:45 a.m. on the normal schedule.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is requested to contact the Capitol Police at 802-828-2273.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

