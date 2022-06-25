What to do: Saturday, June 25

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, June 25, 2022.

What better way to kick off summer than by picking your own fresh fruit? Wellwood Orchards in Springfield, Vt. is hosting a Strawberry Festival from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Those in attendance will be able to pick their own strawberries, and will be treated to live music, food, vendors, and even a petting zoo.

The event is free and open to everyone.

More information can be found here.

Take a trip back in time, at the 6th Annual Vermont Renaissance Faire. The fun takes place at the Events Field in Stowe, Vt.

The event will be hosted both Saturday, June 25, 2022 and Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There will be more than 70 vendors on site, as well as music, jousting, and other live performances. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Kids under 6-years-old can get in for free.

For 20 years, the Lamoille Area Cancer Network has been raising money and awareness for those undergoing treatment for cancer.

Saturday, from 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. the organization is hosting their ‘LACiNg Up for Cancer’ walk to remember and honor those who have battled cancer.

The walk will take place at the Peoples Academy track in Morrisville all-day. The walk starts after the opening ceremony at 2:00 p.m.

Guests and participants will also light luminary bags and the event will conclude with a movie of the past years, and fireworks display.

For a full schedule of events or to read more, visit the Lamoille Area Cancer Network website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.