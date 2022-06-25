Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It felt like summer on Saturday, with highs well into the 80s. Burlington hit 90 degrees for a high…the first 90-degree reading this year. We’ll likely do it again Sunday, as it will be a few degrees hotter, and also more humid. Enjoy the day, but remember to take it easy when it’s hot and humid. A cold front will then move into the region Sunday night, with showers and possible thunderstorms. Showers will continue most of Monday, with some clearing late. It will be cooler and less humid.

The middle of the week is looking good. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, with pleasant temperatures and humidity. Models are hinting at a few showers Wednesday, otherwise it will be partly sunny. Thursday will be another decent day.

More muggy weather is expected Friday, with the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. A cold front is expected to bring showers overnight into Saturday morning, followed by less humid conditions Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

