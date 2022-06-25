Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will slide to our southeast this weekend, giving us a real taste of summer. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and turning more humid. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be even hotter and more humid, with some low 90s for highs. Dew points that day will be in the mid 60s…not super sultry, but still humid, and one of those days to take it easy if you’re outdoors.

A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Sunday night. Showers will continue most of Monday, though some clearing is expected late in the day. It will be cooler and less humid. Dry and pleasant weather can be expected Tuesday through Thursday. There is the chance for a few thunderstorms Friday, with warmer temperatures.

