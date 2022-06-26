Bowen commits to Florida State to play college hoops

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - No Vermonter has ever played in the NBA. There are very few with ties to the area that have even played high major college basketball. But on Saturday afternoon at Lily’s Gym, one Vermonter checked off the second box as he eventually eyes the first.

Ranked 31st in the country in the class of 2023, according to the 24/7 composite rankings, Jericho’s Taylor Bol Bowen is headed to play college hoops at Florida State. Bowen chose the Seminoles over five other finalists, which included: Duke, Iowa, Providence, LSU and the hometown UVM Hoopcats.

The former MMU Cougar and current Brewster Academy power forward said his relationship with the FSU coaching staff as well as their history of developing stars on the wing were the keys to his decision.

“It stood out to me because I felt like I had the biggest opportunity to achieve something and I thought it was just the best fit for me basketball-wise and off the court,” Bowen said at his signing ceremony. “I enjoyed the conversations I had with coach Hamilton and coach Jones and coach Smith and the whole staff. And they really did a good job making sure that Florida State was the clear and obvious choice for me.

It was a major factor obviously, just their track record, who they had before me, and what they did with those guys like Jonathan Isaac, Terance Mann. There’s so many guys that I could name and hopefully I become another name they can add to that list.”

