Marking a day in history for the state’s LGBTQ+ community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 39 years ago, Burlington hosted the Lesbian and Gay Pride Parade, the first in the state of Vermont.

“One of us said, why not do it here in Burlington, and in that moment that would prove historic, we decided to host that pride march here,” said Leah Wittenberg, Founding member of 1983 march.

Organizers of the original parade note it took courage to march in 1983 a time where many had chosen to march in other cities where they could remain anonymous.

“We gathered to make a statement, we gathered despite threats, despite warnings, despite our own fear. We gathered to celebrate,” said Howdy Russell, organizer of 1983 march.

The rally was proclaimed as Lesbian and Gay Pride Day after a tight vote in city council and around 300 Vermonters celebrated their identity.

“We just had our indominable belief that it was time to be out and visible in Vermont,” said Wittenberg.

Sunday, Vermonters are commemorating and celebrating the first pride parade by installing a historic road marker in City Hall Park.

“This grassroots effort is recognized by the state of Vermont, the city, and we have a historical marker after a long struggle of being outcasts, threatened, made to be invisible., and erased,” said Mike Bensel of the Pride Center of Vermont.

Organizers of the first parade walked through City Hall Park to the historical marker with the exact same sign as the one in 1983, the parade that was described Sunday as a turning point in the movement.

“We demanded choice; choice in who we love, choice in how we express that love, and choice and control over our own bodies,” said Russell.

And while Sunday is a day to celebrate how far the movement for sexual orientation and gender identity has come, it’s also a time to look ahead.

“Well folks, the fight goes on. Our fight goes on,” said Russell.

