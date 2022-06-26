Advertisement

Vermont 802 Program expands

UNDER A NEW VERMONT WORKFORCE INITIATIVE -- YOU COULD ELIGIBE FOR FREE COLLEGE CLASSES.
By Calvin Cutler
Jun. 26, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Under a new Vermont workforce initiative, you could eligible for free college classes.

If your family makes less than 75 thousand dollars annually- you can now attend community college of Vermont tuition free.

It’s an expansion of Vermont’s 802 opportunities program, part of a sweeping workforce development bill passed by Vermont’s legislature this year.

“Often working in jobs struggling to make ends meet.” Said Scott Giles of the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation, “Needing skills to get the next promotion or job but unable to afford the education or training. this program offers them the promise of a free program to pursue their dreams and their goals.”

The expansion of the 802 opportunities is in addition to the $3 million dollars in nursing scholarships.”

