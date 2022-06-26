Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington hit 90 degrees on Saturday, the first time so far this year. We’ll likely do it again today. It will be mostly sunny and hot today, but only slightly more humid, as it’s now looking to be less humid than expected. That said, you’ll want to take it easy if you have outdoor plans. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. A cold front will then start to move in tonight, with showers and possible thunderstorms. Showers will continue Monday, before ending west to east during the afternoon. It will be cooler and less humid.

The middle of the week is looking decent, though a few showers cannot be ruled out Wednesday. High temperatures through Thursday will be in the 70s. Friday will be more muggy, with the chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Morning showers on Saturday will give way to some afternoon sunshine.

