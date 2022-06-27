Burlington budget: Spending up but not taxes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Increased police funding is up for debate in Burlington Monday night, but this time without controversy. Police spending is just part of the mayor’s $96 million budget up for approval at the City Council meeting.

Unlike two years ago when the council narrowly made the deadline of the budget vote after lots of dissonance due to the fight about slashing the police force by 30%, this year, councilors are expected to broadly support the budget.

After the citizens of Burlington failed to pass the mayor’s proposal for a tax rate increase on Town Meeting Day, the message from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office was bleak. There were talks of cutting services or even layoffs due to the inflationary and other pressures the city was projecting.

But despite a 9% increase in spending over last year, the mayor was able to balance the budget by relying on $7 million in one-time ARPA funds and savings from open positions in several departments.

In fact, thanks to a change in the statewide education tax rate, Burlington residents will see an overall 4% property tax decrease next year.

“This is a budget that makes substantial new investments in public safety, in the climate emergency in addressing it and infrastructure and more, and does all that while working within the constraints, working within what the voters said back in March,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

These public safety investments include more than $1 million to retain and recruit officers to bring the total up to 85 officers by 2026, and to focus on transformative public safety measures such as hiring more unarmed community service liaisons and community support officers.

The significant investment in transforming the department through less traditional policing is an encouraging point for Progressives, who are expected to broadly support the budget as well.

“We see these alternatives working and we need to give them a chance to work here in Burlington, so I’ll be looking to continuing to make progress on those in the next fiscal year. I think this budget puts us in a place to be successful in some of those areas,” said Joe Magee, P-Burlington City Council.

Also on the agenda, short-term rentals are back once again. This time, out of committee the regulations are focused on owner-occupied housing that is permitted to have another unit on the property be a short-term rental. Also, protections in place for off-site short-term rental needing to have a guaranteed affordable housing unit on the property as well.

There’s also a new addition of a gross receipts tax on short-term rentals that is expected to significantly bolster the housing trust fund.

“Like the gross receipts tax that we have for hotels and motels in Burlington, there would be a tax for short-term rentals and this would be dedicated entirely to the housing trust fund. I think annually we could raise in excess of $400,000 by placing this gross receipts tax on short-term rentals for use for the housing trust fund for more affordable housing development in the city,” said Ben Traverse, D-Burlington City Council.

Now unlike the budget, the short-term rental measure, which has been a centerpiece of council discussion over the past several months, is not expected to get broad support. However, those in favor believe they have the votes to get it done and form more specific regulations for short-term rentals in the city while helping to decrease the housing crisis.

