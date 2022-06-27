Advertisement

Celebrating French cuisine in Winooski

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday people gathered to celebrate Vermont’s French heritage. The event featured merchants, French foods, and drinks and even a traditional French meat pie contest. Those who attended said it was a great way to embrace Vermont’s strong French influence and culture. Organizers said they were proud to be able to continue celebrating French heritage and hope to have the event again next year.

Thomas Renner, a Winooski City Council member said, “Especially in Winooski where i think the first settlers really were very French and there’s still many French names around the city, it’s very important to just understand where you came from, and the historical facts that were brought with that you know all of our food all of our customs were inherited from where our ancestors came from. so i think celebrating that is really important.”

Organizers of the food event said plan on seeing this event in 2023.

