Consumer Watch: Investors turning to the bond market

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soaring inflation and tightening monetary policy have made buying bonds a more attractive investment strategy for some shelter from the volatility of stocks.

Savings bonds carry less risk than stocks and with inflation and interest rates on the rise, they come closer to average stock market returns, making them a tempting alternative.

Certified Financial Planner Christine Moriarty says the pros of bonds are that they are more predictable than stocks, and with government bonds, there’s no tax. However, she says don’t sell everything and buy bonds.

“Cons are inflation could eat that up. And we’re seeing that now that $10,000 that you were so excited about getting in five years, the inflation could eat it up. And two is just like we saw in the past 10 years in the stock market, the stock market might be a better investment,” Moriarty said.

She says you also may want to consider I-bonds. They adjust the interest rate to match what’s going on in the marketplace and they’re issued by the government. Right now, they’re offering 9% on your return.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full conversation with Christine Moriarty.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.