Early primary voting ends in New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Early voting has wrapped up in New York.

The Clinton County Board of Elections says turnout was low with 394 votes and five affidavits over the two-week period.

The board says a low turnout rate isn’t uncommon in the county.

This year, there were changes made to the primaries because of redistricting, forcing two different votes.

“People still didn’t understand there is a primary. We moved the primary from September to June for state and local. So, they are not used to it being in June. Usually, it’s only the federal offices in June,” said Mary Dyer of the Clinton County Board of Elections.

Voting on Tuesday is only in person at the polls.

It’s a closed primary, so you can only vote for your registered party. Republicans can vote in the race for governor. Democrats will vote for governor and lieutenant governor.

You do not need your ID to vote. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Click here for more details on voting in New York.

Click here to find your polling location.

