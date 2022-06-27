Advertisement

Early primary voting ends in New York

Early voting has wrapped up for the primaries in New York, but voters can head to the polls on...
Early voting has wrapped up for the primaries in New York, but voters can head to the polls on Tuesday. - File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Early voting has wrapped up in New York.

The Clinton County Board of Elections says turnout was low with 394 votes and five affidavits over the two-week period.

The board says a low turnout rate isn’t uncommon in the county.

This year, there were changes made to the primaries because of redistricting, forcing two different votes.

“People still didn’t understand there is a primary. We moved the primary from September to June for state and local. So, they are not used to it being in June. Usually, it’s only the federal offices in June,” said Mary Dyer of the Clinton County Board of Elections.

Voting on Tuesday is only in person at the polls.

It’s a closed primary, so you can only vote for your registered party. Republicans can vote in the race for governor. Democrats will vote for governor and lieutenant governor.

You do not need your ID to vote. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Click here for more details on voting in New York.

Click here to find your polling location.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Montpelier say a state building was vandalized Saturday when windows were broken and...
Capitol Police looking for person responsible for Statehouse vandalism
Vt. State House Vandalized
Vt. Statehouse vandalized following SCOTUS abortion ruling
One of 17 yard sales throughout Milton Saturday.
Hundreds of Vermonters take to Milton’s Town Yard Sale Day
Police respond to a truck that hit a tree, killing a man
Burlington man dies in car crash
Renaissance Faire in full swing in Stowe
Renaissance Faire in full swing in Stowe

Latest News

The death certificate says a man killed in Rutland City earlier this month died of multiple...
Rutland City homicide victim was shot to death
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
From bulk herbs, to award-winning tinctures, and salves -- most of it is made in house by...
MiVT: Rogue Herbalist
Kayla Montgomery
Missing New Hampshire girl’s stepmother indicted on gun charges