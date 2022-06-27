New program offers mental health support for children

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new program to aid in getting kids the mental health help they need while easing the burden on primary care physicians has emerged out of the pandemic.

Dr. Margarette Spottswood, the Vermont Psychiatry Access Program medical director, says the new program is not a fix-all but it will help.

Before the Vermont Child Psychiatry Access Program, a primary care physician would send a child in need of a more thorough diagnosis to a child psychiatrist, but this often was met with a waitlist.

Spottswood says waitlists were getting hundreds of kids deep and often resulted in months of waiting. This new program will help expedite the process to get children help as soon as possible.

“It’s available immediately, so if you have a kid that’s struggling, go to your primary care provider and if they need support we are there immediately,” Spottswood said.

If a doctor can assess and offer the diagnosis or care plan, they will; that won’t change with this new program. But now if they have any questions or concerns or need a second opinion, instead of referring to a child psychiatrist, the primary care doctor can call one immediately for real-time support.

“Instead of referring everyone they can ask us questions and provide third- or fourth-line recommendations if it gets to that point,” said Spottswood.

Spottswood says this can mean diagnostic clarity, medication or other care plans.

Kate Larose with the Department of Mental Health says millions in federal funding helped get this program off the ground. Now, the goal is to expand services, creating what Larose calls an “integrated mental health care system” in Vermont.

“So the goal of the program is to expand mental health integration through consultation, training and technical assistance,” said Larose.

Larose says they are only in the first year so more programs and development are on the horizon.

“Launch this service, work with providers to access it and see what else the community is needing to help them moving forward,″ said Larose.

Spottswood says the conversations she has already had with PCPs have been valuable, and she looks forward to being a resource to get kids the care they need.

“I’m really, really excited to get that answer to the care team immediately,” Spottswood said.

Spottswood says the most common calls they get at the moment are about diagnostic clarity, PCPs checking to make sure they are on track with their thoughts, and looking to treat the right thing.

