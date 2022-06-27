Missing New Hampshire girl’s stepmother indicted on gun charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5 has been indicted on charges that she received stolen firearms, unrelated to the child’s disappearance.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, is accused of receiving a rifle and a shotgun between Sept. 29 and Oct. 22 of 2019, knowing that they had been stolen or believing they had probably been stolen. She was recently indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury, WMUR-TV reported Monday.

Montgomery pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been out on bail.

She was arrested earlier this year on charges that she lied that Harmony Montgomery was living with her to collect welfare benefits. She also pleaded not guilty to those charges, and to separate perjury charges.

Authorities say Harmony vanished sometime in late November or early December of 2019 — but authorities didn’t know she was missing until last fall.

Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he struck Harmony in July 2019, and to unrelated firearms charges.

Police are still searching for Harmony and they have received hundreds of tips. They are offering $150,000 for information that will lead them to the missing child.

