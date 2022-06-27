Advertisement

Multi-state hiker makes stop at Randolph Veterans Cemetery

A dedicated hiker continues his journey after making a stop at the Randolph Veterans Cemetery this weekend.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - A dedicated hiker continues his journey after making a stop at the Randolph Veterans Cemetery this weekend.

Retired Navy Captain Donald Root is a former special forces medic who is on a nearly 2,000 mile, multi-state tour, playing taps and raising funds for the Wounded Warrior Project.

The 68-year-old has been hiking with his bugle on the Appalachian Trail, climbing to the top of Killington, and will soon travel to the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

Veterans groups are supporting his patriotic efforts to honor our nation’s heroes.

