Sununu rejects Democrats’ calls for special session to codify abortion rights

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s Republican governor on Monday rejected calls from Democratic lawmakers for a special session to codify abortion rights into state law.

Abortion up to 24 weeks remains legal in New Hampshire despite the recent Supreme Court ruling.

However, Democrats feel more needs to be done to ensure women’s access to health care.

The New Hampshire Senate already attempted to codify abortion rights into law at the end of this past session, but the amendment failed.

“It’s a smart, proactive move to protect Granite Staters. We know what is at stake. We have seen Roe vs. Wade be repealed. We know that this debate, not just this debate, but this issue is now on the doorsteps of state legislatures,” said Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-Lebanon.

But Prentiss said Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday rejected those calls for a special session.

Sununu, who calls himself pro-choice, has signaled in the past that he would be open to codifying abortion into state law.

Related Story:

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.