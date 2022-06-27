Advertisement

A peek at Cat Viglienzoni’s marriage celebration

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (WCAX) - You may have noticed our Cat Viglienzoni has been missing from the anchor desk for a few days. Here’s why: She’s celebrating her marriage in her hometown in California!

Cat’s usually pretty private about her personal life on the air here, but she sent us a few photos from her wedding reception this past Saturday at the Seymour Marine Discovery Center in Santa Cruz. She chose it because there are big whale skeletons, tanks of sea creatures and that beautiful coastal view.

Like many couples who got hitched during the pandemic, Cat and her husband put off their celebration until everyone could get vaccinated and cases dropped.

She even put on her photojournalist cap-- briefly-- to help set up the video equipment for the ceremony.

Don’t worry, she will be back soon!

