Protesters in Plattsburgh vow to fight for abortion rights

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Protests continued across the nation and across our region on Monday in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade.

At least 200 people gathered in Plattsburgh’s Trinity Park on Monday for a rally.

It started with some speeches and a lot of chants.

The demonstration comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that protected a woman’s right to get an abortion. With the ruling, abortions are now illegal in seven states. Thirteen states have trigger laws designed to take effect with the striking down of Roe.

Abortions will remain legal in New York and Vermont.

Several people at the rally Monday spoke about their own personal experiences.

“I had to worry whether or not I was going to carry that child at 14 years old. No. I had the choice. And they’re trying to take it from us? Our health care, our choices, everything,” said Sophia Newstead, 18.

Ever since this law was made, I’ve been thinking, I’m 14 years old by the way, I’ve been thinking what if I get pregnant somehow? What if I get assaulted? What if I’m going to have sex and because of this law I’d be forced to have a baby. And it would have my entire life affected by this one law. My life is not your responsibility. So don’t put your laws on my body and my life,” said Dana Lavalley, 14.

Several people were driving by beating their horns in support.

Several law enforcement officers were at Trinity Park and state police were driving by. The protest was peaceful.

