Republicans sue over noncitizen voting in Winooski; city wants suit dismissed

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Republican Party officials are suing to overturn a Winooski charter provision that allows noncitizens to participate in local elections. The city is defending the law and on Monday moved in Chittenden Superior Court for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Winooski has a large population of immigrants, many of whom have not yet become citizens, and the city argues they should have a say on issues in the community where they live.

Republicans say voting is a right that should be reserved for American citizens.

This past Town Meeting Day marked the first time noncitizens could vote in Winooski.

“There are more votes than there ought to be. They are diluting the power of the lawfully cast votes,” said Patrick Strawbridge, the lawyer for the plaintiffs.

“Plaintiffs didn’t attempt to enjoin that election and they have not moved to amend their complaint following the election to include any allegations that it caused any of them any injury whatsoever,” said Stephen Ellis, the lawyer for Winooski.

There was no ruling from the judge on Monday on the motion to dismiss.

A similar lawsuit brought against the city of Montpelier earlier this year was dismissed. The judge in that case ruled that there are constitutional requirements for citizenship for federal and state elections, but not local elections.

Meanwhile, on Monday a judge blocked New York City from letting noncitizens vote for mayor and other municipal offices. Republicans there also challenged the measure as unconstitutional.

