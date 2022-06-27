Advertisement

Rutland City homicide victim was shot to death

The death certificate says a man killed in Rutland City earlier this month died of multiple...
The death certificate says a man killed in Rutland City earlier this month died of multiple gunshot wounds.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The death certificate says a man killed in Rutland City earlier this month was shot to death.

Sincere Johnson, 36, of New York City, was found dead at a home on Baxter Street on June 12.

The death certificate lists Johnson’s cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds. It also says he had sharp and blunt force injuries to his head and neck.

Police say Courtney Samplatsky, 34, and Michael O’Brien, 35, both of Fair Haven, are the murder suspects.

Samplatsky and O’Brien were arrested in New Hampshire on unrelated charges and will be sent back to Vermont to face charges in Johnson’s slaying.

