SCOTUS ruling forces Vt. lawmakers to make tough choices on school funding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters are parsing out a number of major U.S. Supreme Court rulings from abortion to guns. But the high court also ruled recently in a key First Amendment case that opens the door for state education dollars to be used for tuition to religious schools, a decision that will have a profound impact on Vermont.

Many rural Vermont communities do not have schools. These students live in so-called school choice towns which give students a voucher to attend public, private, or independent schools.

That funding has been barred from religious schools like Rice Memorial in South Burlington because it offers religious instruction. But the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in the Maine case, Carson v. Mackin, that school voucher programs can not discriminate against the Constitution’s free exercise clause, the freedom to practice religion.

The ruling raises a direct conflict with the Vermont Consitution.

“Vermont has a constitutional provision that says compelled support is not allowed,” said Jared Carter, a professor at Vermont Law School. “Based on what the court said about the Maine law, we can pretty clearly infer that Vermont’s law would not stand.”

With Vermont and the nation’s Constitution now out of step, state lawmakers will be forced to make changes. One bill considered this past session as the Maine case was pending would have allowed school voucher funding to go to religious schools as long as they certified it would not be used for religious instruction.

“If you are going to take dollars, you can not discriminate and you can not use those dollars for religious purposes,” said Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington County.

That bill was put on hold, but Campion says that could be an option. Other options might include eliminating all funding for independent schools or tying funding to certain curriculums.

Mill Moore with the Vermont Independent Schools association says they are currently parsing out the details of the ruling but that any changes need to include anti-discrimination provisions.

“Protected groups need to be protected,” Moore said.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington says they are waiting to see what changes lawmakers will make.

“We’re not sure whether this is going to have any impact on Vermont law or on funding for sending towns and sending students to religious schools, and in our case, in particular, Catholic schools,” said the Diocese’s Monsignor John McDermott.

The Vermont State Board of Education and the Agency of Education declined to comment on the ruling.

Jared Carter says the big takeaway is a change in how we fund education.

“The bottom line is that Vermonters across the state will be funding religious education,” he said.

Lawmakers say that they’re going to spend a big part of the summer and fall talking with schools, educators and lawyers to relieve the tension between state and federal constitutions but also not run afoul of the First Amendment.

