Students get back to hands-on learning at Governor’s Institutes of Vermont

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont have returned to in-person learning for the first time in two years.

Throughout June and July, more than 500 students from all corners of Vermont will meet on state college campuses to take courses and workshops in disciplines they’re interested in. Interested students can apply to programs like technology, engineering, entrepreneurship, math and art, to name a few.

At Castleton, it’s all about the arts.

Dance, basket-weaving, mask-making or music: Vermont’s artistically inclined high school students are taking to Castleton this summer to learn in more ways than one.

“I think it’s really offering the opportunity to find your place, to find belonging and find other folks who are passionate about the same thing you are,” said Elizabeth Frascoia, the executive director of the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont.

The art institute is one of nine fields offered by the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont, where industry professionals across all professions come together to teach those who want to grow.

“Part of being an artist is to pass it along, and I think that’s true in all of our institutes,” Frascoia said.

The institute of the arts is the longest-standing GIV offering and is the longest in length, too. With 14 days to get acclimated, the students really get the chance to dig in.

“We are creating an artistic community to support the growth of these young folks. So what we try and do is we try and bring artistic excellence in with the building of an artistic community where you create a total that is greater than the sum of the parts,” said Corey Harrows, the art institute’s director and a GIV alum.

Harrows says aside from the chance to learn new technical skills and have new materials at their disposal, the students can meet new people, too.

“It gives them an opportunity to collaborate with folks who are different from them, folks who are from different places than them, but who are similarly interested,” Harrows said.

That’s a big draw for Barton’s Orian Dolan, an incoming junior at Lake Region Union High School who is at GIV studying music.

“I feel like the people here are just better than the people that I’m usually around in the community. I wanted to meet more people, I know everyone says that but honestly, the people here are a lot better,” Dolan said.

He’s one of 125 art institute students at Castleton for the next two weeks.

“I think being with like-minded people is really helping me a lot and just finding people with the same interest as me and they’re easy to connect with and everything,” Dolan said.

Colchester’s Sydney Vetere expressed similar sentiments. She’s studying figure drawing and social justice photography, branching out from her performance background.

“It’s amazing, you get to do art all day long and that’s my dream,” Vetere said.

At the conclusion of the program, Dolan and Vetere will join some 12,000 GIV alumni, opening up a world of career possibilities and networking opportunities down the road.

GIV staffers say the qualification for any of the programs in nine concentrations is passion. They want students who are eager to learn and grow despite experience or qualifications.

The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont is a nonprofit receiving a small amount of money from the state. The rest, they say, comes from donors. Students do pay to attend the institute courses, though on a sliding scale to accommodate different financial needs.

