VINS welcomes newest animal ambassadors

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley nature center has two new animal ambassadors -- they’re a hoot and pretty cute.

Meet Decatur and St Louis. Officials at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee aren’t yet sure whether Decatur, a month-old fuzzball is a boy or girl. The eastern screech owl is named after the Illinois city where he’s from. Decatur was born at the Illinois Raptor Center.

St. Louis is a barn owl from the World Bird Sanctuary located near the “Gateway to the West.” Both owls are still in training and getting used to the sights and sounds of life around VINS. Once they are, they’ll enter the rotation to ease some of the burden on the other animal ambassadors.

“We believe its extremely important for getting people inspired and motivated to care about the natural world. It’s sort of one thing to read about cool animals in a book and another to see it on a TV screen, but to actually come and observe their behaviors and have a kind of responsive interaction with an animal and really make the deeper impression on our visitors,” said VINS’ Anna Morris.

Both of the new owls were not born in the wild, something that VINS says was intentional. That means they’re less likely to be spooked by people they meet during education programming.

