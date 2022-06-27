Advertisement

YCQM June 26, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen dies by suicide but a community rallies to make his dream come true, and shows us what it means to live in small-town Vermont. The story wins a Peabody award and the story-teller, Erica Heilman, is here to talk about that.

Also, a hiker dies on Mount Washington. We’ll talk with Lt. Robert Mancini with the N.H. Fish and Game Department who was part of the search and rescue mission. What you need to know before you try to scale a mountain notorious for some of the worst weather in the world.

And buyer beware, companies illegally soliciting fake reviews online to get you to purchase their products.

