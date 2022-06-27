BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a hot weekend, more seasonable weather will stick around through the middle of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy through early morning, with just the chance of a quick shower, mainly over northern New York. With lower dewpoints, temperatures will turn much cooler with lows in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday will be a partly sunny day with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Another weak frontal system will move through on Wednesday afternoon with a few more clouds and the chance for another passing shower. Any wet weather will be brief with afternoon temperatures warming back up into the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday and Friday both look nice as well with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s, with the chance of upper 80s on Friday.

Our next chance of wet weather will be on Friday night and Saturday. We’ll start the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and showers on Saturday. Sunday and Monday are looking nicer with partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs through most of next week will be in the mid to upper 70s.

