BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After that hot, sunny, summer weekend, we are looking at a change in our weather today. A cold front will be sweeping through from west to east, accompanied by showers and a few thunderstorms. There could be a few, locally heavy downpours as this front moves through.

Most of the wet & stormy weather will be during the morning hours. Once we get into the afternoon, the rain will be moving off to the east and skies will be clearing out. It will also be turning less humid. Tonight will be much more comfortable for sleeping.

Most of the rest of the week is looking very nice. An upper air disturbance may kick up a shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, on Wednesday, mainly late in the day near the Canadian border.

It will be turning hot & humid again on Friday, but just for that one day. Another cold front will come through on Friday night into early Saturday with showers & possible thunderstorms. But then it will clear out, cool down, and be less humid for the rest of the holiday weekend. At this point, it is looking very good for the fireworks on both the 3rd and the 4th of July.

Grab the umbrella heading out the door this morning, but get ready to take MAX Advantage of the fine weather for the rest of the week! -Gary

