Advocates react after Gov. Sununu’s recent veto involving landfills

DALTON, NH. (WCAX) - Environmentalists and some lawmakers in New Hampshire are fuming at a recent veto by Governor Chris Sununu, involving landfills.

The bill was a result of a controversial landfill proposal in Dalton - next to a state park. The bill would have required a scientist to issue a site-specific buffer zone between all future landfills and nearby waterways. Currently, there is simply a one size fits all 200-foot buffer requirement. Supporters of the bill says the current law is outdated and they say Sununu’s veto is a potential blow to the region’s beauty.

Rep. Tim Egan, a Democrat representative for Sugar Hill, N.H. “He touts himself as an environmentalist, he talks about the number two source of revenue is tourism, $6.5 billion in the state of New Hampshire, Yet he decides to veto a bill that protects landfills, waterways, state parks. And, I really don’t understand it.”

Sununu says the bill would ultimately cost the tax payers because it would lead to more waste being shipped out of state. Sununu signed a bill that requires the state to create a solid waste plan before a new landfill license is issued.

