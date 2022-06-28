Crews work in the dark to remove stuck truck in the Notch
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Route 108, also known as the Notch, is back open, after the first truck of the season gets stuck.
First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. Monday night that the tractor-trailer disregarded all of the signage and Vermont law, and got stuck in the rocks.
Drivers or their employers can face fines up to $2,000 for ignoring the statue.
Route 108 was completely shut down for about three hours while crews worked to remove the vehicle.
The road re-opened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
We don’t yet if the driver was cited.
