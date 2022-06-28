Crews work in the dark to remove stuck truck in the Notch

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Route 108, also known as the Notch, is back open, after the first truck of the season gets stuck.

First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. Monday night that the tractor-trailer disregarded all of the signage and Vermont law, and got stuck in the rocks.

Drivers or their employers can face fines up to $2,000 for ignoring the statue.

Route 108 was completely shut down for about three hours while crews worked to remove the vehicle.

The road re-opened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

We don’t yet if the driver was cited.

