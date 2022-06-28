Dozens of cultivators ready for Vermont’s retail marijuana market

SOUTH STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Legal pot purchases in Vermont are just three months away and the state is busy handing out cannabis cultivation licenses to the people who will supply that product.

Dozens of indoor and outdoor cannabis cultivation licenses have now been issued with more applicants being approved every week. That includes an indoor facility in South Strafford.

Michelle Shane shows off the cement slab that, in a couple of months’ time, will house up to 100 marijuana plants.

“We cleared the ground and got the foundation laid and that way if we didn’t get the license, we would have an expensive garage,” Shane said.

She and her husband, Michael, own Clover Hill Cannabis, which is one of the state’s first licensed indoor grow operations.

“They appreciate craft and quality and small business owners, and just being a part of that and really kind of help shape this new industry is super exciting,” Michelle said.

Michelle has been farming for 11 years. Michael is a lawyer. It’s kind of the ideal partnership for the budding business. But they still do not know who will be able to buy their product.

“You are allowed to sell it to a wholesaler or product manufacturer or retailer,” said James Pepper of the Cannabis Control Board.

But none have been licensed yet. Currently, 38 cultivation licenses have been issued across the state.

“We are moving as quickly or quicker than almost every other state and we are doing so kind of focusing on these guiding principles which is really to shift the illicit market into a regulated space as opposed to stamp out the illicit market with big business,” Pepper said.

The cannabis Michelle has been growing for personal use recently placed third-best in a statewide competition. The couple is currently talking to prospective retailers and they are confident the demand will be there for their product.

“It takes a while for craft cannabis to get up and going. It’s small and there is going to be a supply issue for a while,” Michael said.

But starting a new business is not without risk. They are investing nearly a quarter-million dollars to get the facility off the ground.

“Really we are worried about the last mile,” Michael said. “We don’t want to borrow just enough not to have the lights run the last month we need to.”

Those lights, which require a dedicated power line, will cost more than $2,000 a month. It’s a risk that they are hoping will have a big reward.

“There are a lot of good growers out there. It’s a great community of people and I am really happy to be a part of this,” Michelle said.

Wholesalers and manufacturers can begin submitting license applications on July 1. State officials say the industry is still on track for the Oct. 1 deadline when retail cannabis is scheduled to hit the marketplace.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.